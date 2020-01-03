169: 20 Ways to Change Your Life in 2020

It's time to make a change.

The year is 2020 and the future has arrived. What miracles, achievements and new experiences will you create in this powerful atmosphere of possibility?

If you’ve been delaying (or ignoring) your heart, your calling or your future - this is your sign from the Universe to take action and begin living your best life.

What have you got to lose? It’s freakin’ 2020 already!!

In this special episode, you‘ll learn about 20 simple and powerful, no-brainer ways for you to take massive action this year and change your life for good.