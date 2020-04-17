186: 10 Simple Ways to Find Your Purpose

Often times when people hear the words "Life Purpose" it seems like some grandiose, magnanimous task that will take decades to discover. But today I wanted to share with you a few simple things you can do TODAY to connect with yourself more, find out where you truly want to go and create more fulfillment along the way.

And the best part? These are all easy, free and simple things that you can implement today to achieve more purpose in your life.

Science shows us that one of the most important aspects for living a long and fulfilling life is the presence of purpose - intentional, meaningful activity and role in our world. This is something we must co-create with the world actively and today's strategies will help you do this without any advanced skills.