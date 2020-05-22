191: Manifesting Miracles & Conscious Creation with Irene Hammond

Today my amazing guest, Irene Hammond, thinks so and her story of becoming a successful coach, author and real estate agent from growing up with dyslexia is one that will inspire you to see what’s possible in your life.

Her motto is “Life comes to me easily” and in this episode we talk about the many obstacles people have to truly making their lives easy, attracting the things and people they want in life and manifesting miracles.

Irene’s success in life has come from practicing a very specific skill, and in this episode we’re going to discover how you too can apply it into your own life.