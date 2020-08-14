203: Health Testing 101: 57 Tests for Optimal Health

Today we're diving DEEP into the world of health testing and functional health evaluation. I am going to share with you over 50+ tests that I've done in the last 15 years on my own biohacking journey and how they relate to your health, as well as how to use them and what numbers to shoot for. LONG episode, but you can find the PDF guide (with links) here: www.danceoflife.com/healthtesting
