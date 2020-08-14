The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
203: Health Testing 101: 57 Tests for Optimal Health
0:00
-1:30:13

203: Health Testing 101: 57 Tests for Optimal Health

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Aug 14, 2020

Today we're diving DEEP into the world of health testing and functional health evaluation. I am going to share with you over 50+ tests that I've done in the last 15 years on my own biohacking journey and how they relate to your health, as well as how to use them and what numbers to shoot for. LONG episode, but you can find the PDF guide (with links) here: www.danceoflife.com/healthtesting

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture