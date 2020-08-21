The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

204: The Art of Anti-Aging Dentistry with Dr. Koroush Maddahi
204: The Art of Anti-Aging Dentistry with Dr. Koroush Maddahi

Aug 21, 2020

Dr. Koroush Maddahi is Beverly Hills “Smile Transformation Expert” and author of Anti-Aging Dentistry, and he joins me today on The Dance of Life to discuss the impact of our diet, behavior, bite alignment, toxins and the oral microbiome have on our quality of life. It’s a truly fascinating conversation and one that I hope will inspire you to take your oral health to the next level. 

