206: Mindful Fitness with Brock Armstrong

Today my guest on The Dance of Life is an athlete, coach and fitness writer who has inspired countless people to live a healthy life connected to themselves and in alignment with what truly matters - being present.

In this powerful conversation, you’re going to learn that some of the most important aspects to living a healthy life are less the exercises you do or the amount of calories you eat, but rather learning to listen to your body, use intuition to guide what you eat and how you work out and rely less on discipline and motivation and more on fulfillment and fun because life is a long haul that needs to be meaningful.