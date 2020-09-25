The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

209: Wired for Success with Dr. Aimee Sanchez
209: Wired for Success with Dr. Aimee Sanchez

Sep 25, 2020

What does it mean to be a good leader? How do you break through the self-limiting wall of your mind and demand success because you’re totally worth it? Join me today as I sit down with my friend and amazing guest, Dr. Aimee Sanchez. She’s a neuropsychologist, best-selling author, executive coach and inspiring leader who wants to help you wire yourself for the success you deserve.

