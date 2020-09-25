209: Wired for Success with Dr. Aimee Sanchez

What does it mean to be a good leader? How do you break through the self-limiting wall of your mind and demand success because you’re totally worth it? Join me today as I sit down with my friend and amazing guest, Dr. Aimee Sanchez. She’s a neuropsychologist, best-selling author, executive coach and inspiring leader who wants to help you wire yourself for the success you deserve.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes