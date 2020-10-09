The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

211: Leadership & Successful Thinking with Corey Jahnke
211: Leadership & Successful Thinking with Corey Jahnke

Oct 09, 2020

Are you struggling with burnout or just feeling stuck or lost? I know for me burnout has been an issue I’ve had to work through many times, and resilience today is one of the most important topics in professional development. Today I’m excited dive into this topic with my friend and special guest, Corey Jahnke.

