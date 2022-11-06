The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

291: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 5 - Freewill & Eternal Security
Tudor Alexander
Nov 06, 2022

Part 5 of my Once Saved Always Saved series, focusing on the heavy topic of freewill. In this episode I discuss why our freewill is not what we think it is using both scripture and science as support. We will also look at how scripture proves that even places where it seems God is offering us a choice - He is in fact doing something much more profound. Lastly we will look at what the bible has to say about being eternally secure in your salvation.

