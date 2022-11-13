292: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 6 - Did God Predestine Evil?

In this episode we will unpack some of the hardest issues with predestination: evil and suffering. We will look at evil throughout the bible, what the writers of both testaments thought about it and most importantly what God Himself has said about it. We will study the books of Job and Ezekiel in more detail, and we'll also look at some common objections.
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
