292: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 6 - Did God Predestine Evil?
Tudor Alexander
Nov 13, 2022

In this episode we will unpack some of the hardest issues with predestination: evil and suffering. We will look at evil throughout the bible, what the writers of both testaments thought about it and most importantly what God Himself has said about it. We will study the books of Job and Ezekiel in more detail, and we'll also look at some common objections. 

