294: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 8 - Predestination in the Parables of Jesus

The parables of Jesus are some of the most profound and well-known teachings in the history of the world. As Christians we know that these lessons from God Himself taught about the coming kingdom, and because scripture tells us that both Christ's life and the kingdom were predestined before time began - that means we can uncover fascinating mysteries about our lives here and the nature of our experience as human beings.

In this episode I continue the discussion on eternal security and predestination through the lens of 13 of Christ's parables.