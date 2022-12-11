295: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 9 - Answering the Big Questions (FAQ)

In this episode I offer my answer to some heavy questions in the arena of predestination, reprobation, election and eternal security. Some examples include, "Did God predestine some people for hell?" and "If God created us to be good, why is there evil in the world?" I also cover difficult topics like suicide, Judas and the unforgivable sin.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes