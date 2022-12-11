The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

295: Once Saved Always Saved, Part 9 - Answering the Big Questions (FAQ)
Dec 11, 2022

In this episode I offer my answer to some heavy questions in the arena of predestination, reprobation, election and eternal security. Some examples include, "Did God predestine some people for hell?" and "If God created us to be good, why is there evil in the world?" I also cover difficult topics like suicide, Judas and the unforgivable sin.

