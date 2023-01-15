The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
299: How a Former Muslim Found Christ
0:00
-30:51

299: How a Former Muslim Found Christ

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jan 15, 2023

In this interview I sit down with a former Muslim and refugee of the Serbo-Croatian war to talk about her coming to Christ and seeing the truth of His grace.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture