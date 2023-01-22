The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

300: OSAS, Eternal Security, the Trinity & the Incarnation
Jan 22, 2023

In this interview I sit down with Jordan of @RevivalistsforChrist and we cover the gamut of topics like OSAS, eternal security, the Trinity, the Incarnation and the difference between religion and relationship.

