311: END TIMES #7 - When is the Millennial Kingdom?
Apr 11, 2023

The millennial kingdom is a period of time when Jesus is reigning as king before the final judgment. The timing of when this kingdom occurs has been a subject of hot debate between various end times views, and in this episode we will examine what scripture says about that timing. But why is it so important to understand when the millennial kingdom occurs? The answer is that the enemy may very well try to counterfeit his own false millennial reign and we must do our best to stay awake to the deception that Christ warned us about long ago.

This episode builds on the previous ones, so make sure to check those out to get the full understanding.

Stay connected at: www.danceoflife.com

