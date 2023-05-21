317: END TIMES #13 - Who are the Two Witnesses? (Revelation 11)

The book of Revelation describes two witnesses who will testify to the truth during the end times as God's people are being trodden underfoot by the antichrist power. These two witnesses will get killed, and then supernaturally resurrected. Some believe that John's vision of the two witnesses refers to two literal people who will be in Jerusalem at the end of days, but this this the right understanding? And if it isn't, what then does this vision mean? Using history and scripture as our guide, we will see the important implications of this vision and why it is describing a spiritual reality rather than a literal one.
