328: END TIMES #22 - The King of the North & The Dark to Light Deception

This is probably the most important episode in my entire End Times series and I encourage you to watch it in its entirety. Today we are unraveling a critical point of discernment in the coming months and years as bible prophecy unfolds, and that is learning to see past the many dialectics the enemy is using to bring about a unified government and religion. The devil is a master manipulator that uses duality to push and pull you off of the narrow path. The bible says not to swerve to the left or to the right over 16 times, and Christ told us to walk the narrow road. In this episode you will learn to see clearly so that you are not deceived, because the greatest deception is right on the horizon. Are you ready for it? Are you ready for the world to go from "Dark to Light"?