329: END TIMES #23 - Who or What is the Antichrist?
Jul 30, 2023

From books to movies and comics, to now social media like TikTok or YouTube, people have speculated who the "antichrist" is for many generations. But what exactly does the bible have to say about this very important topic? In this episode we will find out, because most people are not discussing the truth in these matters. In this episode you will learn the true meaning of "antichrist" and how it plays into the prophecies of Daniel and Revelation about the end times. 

