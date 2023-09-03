334: END TIMES #28 - The Time Prophecies of Daniel & Revelation (1260, 1290, 1335 & 2300 Days)

Both the books of Daniel and Revelation paint vivid pictures of specific time-related prophecies so that God's people can be warned and prepared. The most famous of these time prophecies is the "1260 day" prophecy, which is actually a collection of various visions surrounding many things like the antichrist power and what believers will do and experience during this time. But are these prophecies to be interpreted literally? Or is there a deeper meaning to them and, if so, are they fulfilled in history? How do we know what the truth is and how do we discern what John and Daniel were trying to warn us about? Today we will examine these and other pressing questions as we break down all of the time prophecies in both of these books in an easy, simple and digestible way. Stay connected at: https://www.danceoflife.com To support my work, please visit: https://www.danceoflife.com/support For resources mentioned visit: https://www.danceoflife.com/post/the-time-prophecies-of-daniel-revelation-1260-1290-1335-2300-days