335: END TIMES #29 - Why Adventists are WRONG about 1844! (Investigative Judgment)
Sep 10, 2023

One core end times belief of Seventh Day Adventism is that of something called the "Investigative Judgment." This is the teaching that God has been investigating the Church since 1844 and will issue a final verdict on people's status at His return. The belief also asserts certain specific things about Satan, that he will be left to wander a desolate Earth for 1,000 literal years and that, ultimately, all the sins of the world are transferred to him as the scapegoat.  These and other beliefs were largely put together by Adventism's prophet, Ellen G White. But are these teachings in alignment with the gospel? And was Ellen G White truly a prophet? Today we will examine this teaching and see 6 powerful reasons why Seventh Day Adventists are wrong about the Investigative Judgment and wrong about Ellen White. 

