336: Why Dispensationalism is Wrong, Unbiblical & Deceptive!

Most Christians today believe that an individual will walk into a rebuilt Jewish 3rd temple and proclaim himself to be God. They also believe that there will be a tribulation lasting 7 years, and some believe that Christ will secretly come to rapture the Church before such an event. But what are the origins of these beliefs? History tells us that dispensationalism was started by a man named John Nelson Darby in the late 1800's, meaning that for most of the last 2,000 years these views were not considered. History also tells us that the Catholic Church created the Counter Reformation in the 1500's, and courtesy of influential figures like Francisco Ribera, Manuel Lacunza and other Jesuits, a new way to interpret end times events more literally and physically emerged. This is called "futurism" and it is the greater umbrella which dispensationalism is part of. But what does the bible have to say about these things? And more importantly, what does it mean for us if we are ignorant of the truth? Today you will learn why dispensationalism is not only wrong, but contrary to the gospel and deceptive. Stay connected at: https://www.danceoflife.com