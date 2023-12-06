5 Day Dance Challenge

This is a fun, beginner-friendly dance course that I put together for anyone looking to learn Salsa dancing in the comfort of their own home. It is composed of 5 lessons and the promise is that even if you’ve never danced before, that you can learn to dance in just 5 days with a simple routine.

As an added bonus, I provide one of my favorite lessons from my Principles for A Dynamic Life Masterclass — a lesson called “Momentum” that I hope you will enjoy.

Toward the bottom you will also find some additional dance related videos that I created as inspirational tools to get you on the floor.

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Message Tudor Alexander

About Your Instructor

Tudor Alexander is professional dancer with over 15 years experience teaching and competing in ballroom dancing. He has competed throughout the nation (USA) and was ranked a finalist in the Rising Star category for American Rhythm. Tudor has been on television, volunteered at many dance charity events and even performed on the DWTS Tour when they came to his state.

With my first partner, Kat, on the DWTS Tour. They needed local talent and we made the final, although we lost to some kids in the end!

With my second partner, Sonya, doing a “Barbie & Ken” show at a local event.

With my third partner, Breanna, at a competition in California. Breanna is my partner in this Salsa series and several of my dance videos, and she does a great job.