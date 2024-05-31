Adventism, Ellen White & Mystery Babylon

Seventh Day Adventism is one of the few groups today that is correctly identifying the Beast of Revelation, as well as the trajectory of history regarding the world worshipping the Beast and taking its mark. Yet for all the significant truths that Adventists stand on, there are yet many more serious errors and highly suspect history which prove that the SDA church is herself a daughter of Mystery Babylon.

Introduction

Apostasy & The True Church

Ron Wyatt

Occult Connections

Prophet or Pretender?

The White Lie

The Evening Sabbath Error

The Pre-Millennial Error

The Investigative Judgment

Epilogue