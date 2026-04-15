All Roads (Lead to Rome) Roundtable with Johnny Cirucci, Nathan Soufer, Max Beedle & Tudor Alexander

With recent geopolitical events happening it is important to get a full perspective, so today I sit down with 3 other excellent researchers to talk about things you will definitely not hear in the mainstream news or even in the alternative news. We talk about the Jesuits, CIA, Knights of Malta, Freemasonry and all the sordid history of the last 2,000 years, and how all roads ultimately lead to Rome — despite the very obvious Zionist backdrop of current world affairs. Learn how all the pieces connect, because it will be integral to escaping the deception soon coming upon the world.
Nathan’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/the.esoteric.nomad/
Max’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/jesusdidntsayyolo/
Johnny’s website: https://johnnycirucci.com/