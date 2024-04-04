Christian Inspiration

On this page are many inspiring short videos I’ve created that deal with the gospel, salvation and important lessons about God. May it edify you and strengthen your faith during times of trouble. Please feel free to share it with anyone in your circle who may need to be encouraged or edified.

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10 Humbling Facts About God to Remember Daily

10 Reasons You Can’t Lose Your Salvation

A Hidden Message in the Name of God

The Bum & The Rich Man

Change

Is Everyone a Child of God?

The Honeybee & the Housefly

The Dance of Life

The Good News

The Woman & The Two Pots

True Riches

Where Are You, Adam?

Why Evil Exists

Something You Didn’t Know About YHWH

Why You Don’t Need the Bible to Know the Gospel is 100% True

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