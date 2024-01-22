Cosmology Series

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard. Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun, which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race. His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof.” Psalm 19:1-6

Cosmology is an important topic, yet sadly the majority of Christians today deny biblical cosmology and are too afraid to stand for what the bible has to say. Some even accept evolution, which is contrary to the bible, or try to create a hodgepodge belief system that takes the bible literally while still integrating principles of heliocentrism so that they are right in the world’s eyes.

In this series we will do a deep dive into biblical cosmology and defend it with scripture, science and history. It is not an exhaustive series on all things related to this topic, but it is very comprehensive and also contains information that even those seasoned in biblical cosmology will find revelatory.

Why Christianity is Incompatible with Heliocentrism

20 Reasons Why Gravity is a Fraud

Why Biblical Cosmology Matters

00:00 - Introduction & Foundation

28:40 - Why is Biblical Cosmology Important?

1:10:57 - The 4 Real Issues of Cosmology

2:47:12 - Walking the Narrow Road

2:56:09 - Final Thoughts

What the Bible Says About Cosmology

00:00 - Introduction

11:41 - Poetic Verses

41:20 - Either-Or Verses

1:11:36 - Verses that Refute Heliocentrism

3:26:27 - Final Thoughts

Ancient Cosmologies

00:00 - Introduction

09:40 - Why Consider the Ancients?

46:54 - Ancient Cosmology Examples

1:32:45 - Final Thoughts

The Fatal Error of Eratosthenes

00:00 - Introduction

14:23 - Who is Eratosthenes?

53:24 - Video #1 & Commentary

1:44:55 - Video #2 & Commentary

1:57:46 - Video #3 & Commentary

2:42:23 - How Math Can Deceive You

The Heliocentric Conspiracy (Series)

15 Problems with the Circular Flat Earth Model