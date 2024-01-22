Cosmology Series
“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard. Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun, which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race. His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof.”
Psalm 19:1-6
Cosmology is an important topic, yet sadly the majority of Christians today deny biblical cosmology and are too afraid to stand for what the bible has to say. Some even accept evolution, which is contrary to the bible, or try to create a hodgepodge belief system that takes the bible literally while still integrating principles of heliocentrism so that they are right in the world’s eyes.
In this series we will do a deep dive into biblical cosmology and defend it with scripture, science and history. It is not an exhaustive series on all things related to this topic, but it is very comprehensive and also contains information that even those seasoned in biblical cosmology will find revelatory.
Why Christianity is Incompatible with Heliocentrism
20 Reasons Why Gravity is a Fraud
Why Biblical Cosmology Matters
00:00 - Introduction & Foundation
28:40 - Why is Biblical Cosmology Important?
1:10:57 - The 4 Real Issues of Cosmology
2:47:12 - Walking the Narrow Road
2:56:09 - Final Thoughts
What the Bible Says About Cosmology
00:00 - Introduction
11:41 - Poetic Verses
41:20 - Either-Or Verses
1:11:36 - Verses that Refute Heliocentrism
3:26:27 - Final Thoughts
Ancient Cosmologies
00:00 - Introduction
09:40 - Why Consider the Ancients?
46:54 - Ancient Cosmology Examples
1:32:45 - Final Thoughts
The Fatal Error of Eratosthenes
00:00 - Introduction
14:23 - Who is Eratosthenes?
53:24 - Video #1 & Commentary
1:44:55 - Video #2 & Commentary
1:57:46 - Video #3 & Commentary
2:42:23 - How Math Can Deceive You
The Heliocentric Conspiracy (Series)
This presentation is 22 hours in length and as such must be hosted in separate videos. To access these videos, head to this page.
15 Problems with the Circular Flat Earth Model
00:00 - Introduction
14:59 - #1: Speed of the Sun & Moon
25:13 - #2: Sunrise & Sunset Directions
42:08 - #3: Enoch’s Gates
51:41 - #4: Daylight Hours
1:19:50 - #5: Sun’s Path is Straight
2:23:21 - #6: The Green Flash
2:29:00 - #7: Light Underneath Planes
2:49:22 - #8: Flight Patterns
3:17:31 - #9: Northern & Southern Similarities
3:21:45 - #10: Polaris
3:24:05 - #11: Moon in 2 Places at Once
3:25:58 - #12: Upside Down Moon
3:27:14 - #13: The Moon Map
3:44:29 - #14: Dome vs Firmament
4:51:58 - #15: Psyop Red Flags
5:11:53 - A Possible Alternative
6:08:35 - Final Thoughts