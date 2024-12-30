Daniel & Revelation
00:00 - Introduction
06:30 - Daniel
30:41 - Revelation
1:10:22 - Final Thoughts
As of May 2025, I have returned back to the 2300 day reading in Daniel 8 for various reasons. In this video I still use the 2400 day reading, just a small point of awareness. To read about my reasons for going back to 2300 days, read this article.
Below are the videos of the series listed in order with the timestamps below each video for help with referencing. For all the resources cited (PDFs, charts, documents, etc.), please see the dedicated folder in the library link above.
A Story of Three Witnesses
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
23:53 - Prophecy Through 3 Witnesses
39:16 - Prophecy is Like a Movie
49:20 - Daniel & Revelation Similarities
The Book of Daniel
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
03:04 - Daniel 1
11:26 - Daniel 2
50:50 - Daniel 3
1:06:55 - Daniel 4
1:28:40 - Daniel 5
1:54:29 - Daniel 6
2:04:45 - Daniel 7
2:49:35 - Daniel 8
3:19:59 - Daniel 9
4:09:01 - Daniel 10
4:27:17 - Daniel 11
5:10:15 - Daniel 12
5:29:40 - Daniel Wrap-Up
The Book of Revelation
Timeline
00:00 - Introduction
04:06 - When was Revelation written?
13:48 - Timeless Scenes
16:33 - The Meaning of "Apocalypse"
23:05 - Review of Daniel
33:03 - The Ruling Period of Christ
44:42 - Revelation 1
1:22:09 - Revelation 2
1:41:35 - Revelation 3
1:57:38 - Revelation 4
2:05:42 - Revelation 5
2:13:32 - Revelation 6
2:31:37 - Revelation 7
2:47:24 - Revelation 8
2:58:37 - Revelation 9
3:10:22 - Revelation 10
3:18:14 - Revelation 11
3:51:46 - Revelation 12
4:10:15 - Revelation 13
4:35:58 - Revelation 14
4:52:29 - Revelation 15
4:55:42 - Revelation 16
5:06:54 - Revelation 17
5:34:08 - Revelation 18
5:43:10 - Revelation 19
5:51:52 - Revelation 20
6:17:32 - Revelation 21
6:30:11 - Revelation 22
6:37:55 - Revelation Wrap-Up