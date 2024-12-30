The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Daniel & Revelation

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:30 - Daniel

  • 30:41 - Revelation

  • 1:10:22 - Final Thoughts

As of May 2025, I have returned back to the 2300 day reading in Daniel 8 for various reasons. In this video I still use the 2400 day reading, just a small point of awareness. To read about my reasons for going back to 2300 days, read this article.

Below are the videos of the series listed in order with the timestamps below each video for help with referencing. For all the resources cited (PDFs, charts, documents, etc.), please see the dedicated folder in the library link above.

A Story of Three Witnesses

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 23:53 - Prophecy Through 3 Witnesses

  • 39:16 - Prophecy is Like a Movie

  • 49:20 - Daniel & Revelation Similarities

The Book of Daniel

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 03:04 - Daniel 1

  • 11:26 - Daniel 2

  • 50:50 - Daniel 3

  • 1:06:55 - Daniel 4

  • 1:28:40 - Daniel 5

  • 1:54:29 - Daniel 6

  • 2:04:45 - Daniel 7

  • 2:49:35 - Daniel 8

  • 3:19:59 - Daniel 9

  • 4:09:01 - Daniel 10

  • 4:27:17 - Daniel 11

  • 5:10:15 - Daniel 12

  • 5:29:40 - Daniel Wrap-Up

The Book of Revelation

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 04:06 - When was Revelation written?

  • 13:48 - Timeless Scenes

  • 16:33 - The Meaning of "Apocalypse"

  • 23:05 - Review of Daniel

  • 33:03 - The Ruling Period of Christ

  • 44:42 - Revelation 1

  • 1:22:09 - Revelation 2

  • 1:41:35 - Revelation 3

  • 1:57:38 - Revelation 4

  • 2:05:42 - Revelation 5

  • 2:13:32 - Revelation 6

  • 2:31:37 - Revelation 7

  • 2:47:24 - Revelation 8

  • 2:58:37 - Revelation 9

  • 3:10:22 - Revelation 10

  • 3:18:14 - Revelation 11

  • 3:51:46 - Revelation 12

  • 4:10:15 - Revelation 13

  • 4:35:58 - Revelation 14

  • 4:52:29 - Revelation 15

  • 4:55:42 - Revelation 16

  • 5:06:54 - Revelation 17

  • 5:34:08 - Revelation 18

  • 5:43:10 - Revelation 19

  • 5:51:52 - Revelation 20

  • 6:17:32 - Revelation 21

  • 6:30:11 - Revelation 22

  • 6:37:55 - Revelation Wrap-Up

