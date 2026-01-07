How to Find Your Purpose & Glorify God

In today’s world we have more freedom than ever to actualize our purpose, which is to glorify God, but we also have more distractions and confusion than ever before. So it is important to look at what scripture has to say, and then branch outward from there, so that we can walk down the path of purpose with confidence knowing that our direction is sure.
00:00 - Introduction
05:20 - My Own Journey
39:13 - Morals of the Story
1:00:22 - Our Purpose According to the Bible
1:46:44 - Challenges to Acting on Your Purpose
2:17:14 - Practical Tools
2:55:13 - Final Thoughts