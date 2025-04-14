DOMINUM DEUM NOSTRUM PAPAM: The Blasphemy of the Popes Revealed

There is no institution in history that clearly fulfills the warnings of antichrist found in Daniel, John, Paul and the gospels of Matthew or Luke than the Roman Papacy. This power has a long and sordid history of persecuting God’s people, waging war against God’s word and blaspheming God on the highest level — all while disguising itself and its actions as the will of God. Today we will shine a bright light on this power so that you are not deceived when it resurrects to be marveled after.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

End Times Prophetic Timeline

As a visual aide to this series I have created a graphic that outlines and overlaps all of the prophecies in Daniel and Revelation, so that you can see them historically fulfilled and how they relate to one another. It is a great resource and you are welcome to share it with others. You can find it along with the other resources mentioned here in the dedicated subfolder in the library.

To purchase this timeline in stunning poster varieties or postcards to hand out to your friends or family, you can do so below:

Shop Posters

Below is a walkthrough of the entire timeline for a “big picture” view:

00:00 - Introduction

06:30 - Daniel

30:41 - Revelation

1:10:22 - Final Thoughts

As of May 2025, I have returned back to the 2300 day reading in Daniel 8 for various reasons. In this video I still use the 2400 day reading, just a small point of awareness. To read about my reasons for going back to 2300 days, read this article.

Below are the videos of the series listed in order. For all the resources cited (PDFs, charts, documents, etc.), please see the dedicated folder in the library link above.

Introduction & Biblical Foundation

The Blasphemy of the Popes

Opposing the Bible

Vicarius Filii Dei

Our Lord God the Pope

Answering Catholic Objections

Epilogue