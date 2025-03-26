Early Reflections (2021)

In the summer of 2021 I lost everything, but I gained Jesus Christ. You can read about that in my testimonial, but in the aftermath I wondered where my podcast would go or if I should quit podcasting altogether. For about 6 months I searched and studied every theological topic avidly, because after realizing everything I had believed was a lie — I was motivated to never be deceived again. Although I didn’t know where my new journey was headed, I had a desire to express my thoughts and experiences to others because speaking was my passion.

So, I recorded them as free-form podcasts and added natural video backgrounds to the audio waveform so that they could be enjoyed visually as meditative reflections on God, faith, the gospel and life. These were basically my first attempt at devotional type content, like “The Dance of Life Devotional 1.0”. After finishing these recordings, I lost my voice in early 2022 for 9 months, after which I began my YouTube channel in fall of 2022 and the rest as they say is history.

Below are the recordings in no particular order. I hope they are edifying and help you meditate on God’s greatness and the beauty of faith.

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

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A Note on Faith

The Answer to Suffering

What it Means When You Worship Something

There Are No Material Solutions

How to Cultivate Your Relationship to God

The Lonely Path of Truth

God is at the Wheel of Your Life

Intelligence, Intuition & Conscience

It’s Time to Wake Up

Proof That God Exists

Don’t Harden Your Heart

Demiurge & Other Gnostic Nonsense

Dancing with God

The Truth About Personal Growth

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