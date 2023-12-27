Devotional Recordings
On this page you can listen to all of the recordings I have created on the gospel, grace and spiritual encouragement. May it edify you and strengthen your faith during times of trouble. Please feel free to share it with anyone in your circle who may need to be encouraged or edified.
These recordings are part of The Dance of Life Devotional.
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If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:
1.) How to Build a Habit of Daily Prayer
2.) How the Story of Gideon Reveals God’s Grace
3.) Irresistible, Unpredictable, Life-Changing Grace
4.) Joy as the Foundation of the Christian Life
5.) God’s Grace in the Book of Joshua
6.) The Shield of Faith
7.) The Greatest Commandment
8.) The Many Dimensions of God’s Grace
9.) The One Who Makes Us Walk Erect
10.) Life is Not a Competition, It is a Performance (by Invitation)
11.) The Futility of Worldly Desire
12.) Trust in God is the Dance of Life
13.) What it Means to be “Authentic” in a Christian Sense
14.) How the Gospel Can Heal Your Perfectionism
15.) The Real Issue with Predestination (Calvinism vs Arminianism)
16.) A Biblical Approach to Mental Health
17.) The Meaning of Life According to the Bible
18.) 9 Reasons to Get Excited About Eternity
19.) Emmanuel: God With Us
20.) Christianity is an Evidence Based Faith
21.) True Freedom in Christ
22.) A Biblical Approach to Finding Your Purpose
23.) A Biblical Approach to Personal Growth
24.) Running the Race of Sanctification
25.) The Bread of Life
26.) What is God’s Love Language?
27.) God Will Always Surprise You
28.) The Dance of Life
29.) 14 Ways Water Reveals the Glory of God
30.) A Biblical Approach to Climate Change
31.) Godly Fear & Godly Love
32.) How Jacob’s Ladder Reveals the Gospel
33.) How the Cactus Reveals the Gospel
34.) The Gospel: A No Brainer
35.) The Wrath of the Serpent & The Wrath of the Lamb
36.) The Importance of Faith
37.) The Folded Cloth
38.) Prayer is About Relationship
39.) No Excuse Not to Believe
40.) Why the Wages of Sin is Death
41.) Know Christ, Know Peace
42.) 8 Signs You Are Born Again
43.) The Truth
44.) Why Only Christ Can Satisfy: How Jesus Fulfills the 6 Human Needs
45.) How to Properly Measure Success as a Christian
46.) The Dangers of a Teddy Bear God
47.) My Personal Evidence List for Christianity
48.) Sin is the Disease, Christ is the Cure
49.) 7 Ways Adam & Eve Reveal the Genius of God
50.) 5 Ways Sleep Glorifies God
51.) The Relationship Between Faith & Joy
52.) Waiting on the Lord
53.) What is the Image of God?
54.) Why is God's Grace Irresistible? (Calvinism vs Arminianism)
55.) Predestination as a Gift, Not as Despair (Calvinism vs Arminianism)
56.) How to Use Boundaries as a Christian
57.) How to Navigate Impatience as a Christian
58.) How the Golden Rule Helps Spread the Gospel
59.) 7 Powerful Proofs of the Resurrection
60.) 8 Ways Jesus Was Falsely Accused
61.) 11 Things You Can Do Without Overthinking
62.) 21 Ways Nature Proves the Existence of God
63.) 27 Proofs of Deity in the Gospel of Matthew
64.) 10 Reasons the Bible is Countercultural
65.) How Ballroom Dancing Taught Me to Study the Bible
66.) Jesus Was Still God on the Cross
67.) David & Goliath: A Picture of Christ's Eternal Victory
68.) Ultimate Reality
69.) How to Deal with Intrusive Thoughts
70.) What the Bible Says About God's Character
71.) 14 Humbling Facts About God to Remind Ourselves Daily
72.) Lord, Let Me Never Forget (A Prayer)
73.) 11 Pictures of Christ in the Old Testament
74.) A Deep Study of God's Sense of Humor
75.) Mysteries of Life & Faith
76.) Predestination & Monergism: How Many Wills Does God Have?
77.) The Truth About Modern Worship Music
78.) My Statement of Faith
79.) How (and Why) I Became A Christian
80.) The Sabbath & The Gospel
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