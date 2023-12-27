The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Devotional Recordings

On this page you can listen to all of the recordings I have created on the gospel, grace and spiritual encouragement. May it edify you and strengthen your faith during times of trouble. Please feel free to share it with anyone in your circle who may need to be encouraged or edified.

These recordings are part of The Dance of Life Devotional.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

1.) How to Build a Habit of Daily Prayer

0:00
-22:03

2.) How the Story of Gideon Reveals God’s Grace

0:00
-11:42

3.) Irresistible, Unpredictable, Life-Changing Grace

0:00
-15:12

4.) Joy as the Foundation of the Christian Life

0:00
-15:32

5.) God’s Grace in the Book of Joshua

0:00
-7:24

6.) The Shield of Faith

0:00
-5:04

7.) The Greatest Commandment

0:00
-4:58

8.) The Many Dimensions of God’s Grace

0:00
-9:19

9.) The One Who Makes Us Walk Erect

0:00
-11:46

10.) Life is Not a Competition, It is a Performance (by Invitation)

0:00
-10:49

11.) The Futility of Worldly Desire

0:00
-15:28

12.) Trust in God is the Dance of Life

0:00
-9:38

13.) What it Means to be “Authentic” in a Christian Sense

0:00
-14:33

14.) How the Gospel Can Heal Your Perfectionism

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-11:33

15.) The Real Issue with Predestination (Calvinism vs Arminianism)

0:00
-43:16

16.) A Biblical Approach to Mental Health

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-18:49

17.) The Meaning of Life According to the Bible

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-12:06

18.) 9 Reasons to Get Excited About Eternity

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-24:32

19.) Emmanuel: God With Us

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-13:35

20.) Christianity is an Evidence Based Faith

0:00
-14:57

21.) True Freedom in Christ

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-18:44

22.) A Biblical Approach to Finding Your Purpose

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-12:53

23.) A Biblical Approach to Personal Growth

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-17:42

24.) Running the Race of Sanctification

0:00
-10:22

25.) The Bread of Life

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-10:19

26.) What is God’s Love Language?

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-12:06

27.) God Will Always Surprise You

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-2:10

28.) The Dance of Life

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-6:08

29.) 14 Ways Water Reveals the Glory of God

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-8:10

30.) A Biblical Approach to Climate Change

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-9:55

31.) Godly Fear & Godly Love

0:00
-7:35

32.) How Jacob’s Ladder Reveals the Gospel

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-5:22

33.) How the Cactus Reveals the Gospel

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-4:50

34.) The Gospel: A No Brainer

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-4:32

35.) The Wrath of the Serpent & The Wrath of the Lamb

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-6:28

36.) The Importance of Faith

0:00
-4:21

37.) The Folded Cloth

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-5:53

38.) Prayer is About Relationship

0:00
-7:50

39.) No Excuse Not to Believe

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-10:58

40.) Why the Wages of Sin is Death

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-12:51

41.) Know Christ, Know Peace

0:00
-12:20

42.) 8 Signs You Are Born Again

0:00
-4:55

43.) The Truth

0:00
-14:24

44.) Why Only Christ Can Satisfy: How Jesus Fulfills the 6 Human Needs

0:00
-23:48

45.) How to Properly Measure Success as a Christian

0:00
-8:49

46.) The Dangers of a Teddy Bear God

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-14:26

47.) My Personal Evidence List for Christianity

0:00
-15:53

48.) Sin is the Disease, Christ is the Cure

0:00
-3:18

49.) 7 Ways Adam & Eve Reveal the Genius of God

0:00
-19:07

50.) 5 Ways Sleep Glorifies God

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-11:04

51.) The Relationship Between Faith & Joy

0:00
-9:53

52.) Waiting on the Lord

0:00
-4:58

53.) What is the Image of God?

0:00
-11:36

54.) Why is God's Grace Irresistible? (Calvinism vs Arminianism)

0:00
-14:13

55.) Predestination as a Gift, Not as Despair (Calvinism vs Arminianism)

0:00
-13:03

56.) How to Use Boundaries as a Christian

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-10:04

57.) How to Navigate Impatience as a Christian

0:00
-11:24

58.) How the Golden Rule Helps Spread the Gospel

0:00
-10:10

59.) 7 Powerful Proofs of the Resurrection

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-14:45

60.) 8 Ways Jesus Was Falsely Accused

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-10:41

61.) 11 Things You Can Do Without Overthinking

0:00
-11:31

62.) 21 Ways Nature Proves the Existence of God

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-24:36

63.) 27 Proofs of Deity in the Gospel of Matthew

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-20:21

64.) 10 Reasons the Bible is Countercultural

0:00
-15:29

65.) How Ballroom Dancing Taught Me to Study the Bible

0:00
-39:10

66.) Jesus Was Still God on the Cross

0:00
-7:36

67.) David & Goliath: A Picture of Christ's Eternal Victory

0:00
-18:59

68.) Ultimate Reality

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-4:41

69.) How to Deal with Intrusive Thoughts

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-16:02

70.) What the Bible Says About God's Character

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-5:35

71.) 14 Humbling Facts About God to Remind Ourselves Daily

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-8:43

72.) Lord, Let Me Never Forget (A Prayer)

0:00
-2:30

73.) 11 Pictures of Christ in the Old Testament

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-12:16

74.) A Deep Study of God's Sense of Humor

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-31:06

75.) Mysteries of Life & Faith

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-21:10

76.) Predestination & Monergism: How Many Wills Does God Have?

0:00
-30:01

77.) The Truth About Modern Worship Music

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-16:03

78.) My Statement of Faith

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-40:22

79.) How (and Why) I Became A Christian

0:00
-1:00:14

80.) The Sabbath & The Gospel

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-11:38

Got questions? F.E.N.N.E.C. is my premier AI companion, trained on over 1000+ hours of my content and built with 3 learning modes. He is a perfect match to help you learn like a pro and also get specific answers from my library as if I was answering your questions. Plus he never sleeps :) You can check him out below:

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