So, you think you got what it takes to be a Fennec Fox?

Fennec foxes have huge ears because they pay attention, and that’s why I use them as a catchy meme for having discernment and being a Berean. Over the years I’ve put together lots of quizzes, answered lots of questions and done lots of research — so I decided to create the mother of all tests to help people learn important truths and also have a little fun. On this page you will learn about this test, and also about my Berean Q&A Book that has even more quizzes and discussion questions to help you get edified on all of these things.

Berean Q&A: 750+ Questions on Faith and Life

Berean Q&A is a compilation of hundreds of questions that people have asked me over the years on practically every major topic. It also includes hundreds of questions from the quizzes I’ve done and it has the Fennec Fox Certification test (and the mythical certificate that you can only get with a perfect online score). It is a great companion to your studies and great for home bible classes or home churches.

Get Book

Online Fennec Fox Certification Test

Put your ears and nose to the test in this epic gauntlet and find out! Whether you are a noob little fox or an erudite with huge ears, this test will give you a challenge while also strengthening your basics in all the major areas of theology so that you can be quick on your feet and ready for any snakery.

Are you excited yet?

If not then watch this trailer!!

The button below will take you to the test. The test is not timed, but answers are final. So, don’t rush. Be smart. Use your ears and nose. Dig for important information if you have to with those little paws. You may re-take the test as many times as you want. You will be emailed a copy of your results. Please read the test instructions carefully on the test page, and share the test with your friends so they can be foxes too :)

Begin the Test!