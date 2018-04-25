A guided, creative meditation on original content that I wrote a year ago - been wanting to do something with this project for a while and found a purpose in it. For the text of the meditation, check the show notes page on my website.
GPM3 - Guided Piano Meditation 3: "What is Art? - A Message from the Universe"
Apr 25, 2018
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Appears in episode
