How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

Today we live in the wealthiest of the 7 churches of Revelation, Laodicea, yet our church receives no commendation from Christ because of this wealth. We are therefore encouraged to embrace trials, persevere and become a Berean — to study the scriptures and know God’s word in a world full of deceptions and distractions, so that the Master finds us ready when He returns. In this video you will learn how to think like a Fennec Fox and study the bible with acuity.

Timeline

00:00 - Introduction

22:48 - E-Sword Tutorial

1:11:14 - Berean Study Skills: The How

3:58:02 - Berean Study Skills: The Why

5:55:47 - Final Thoughts

Full Video:

Introduction + E-Sword Tutorial

Berean Study Skills: The How

Berean Study Skills: The Why