The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Home
Chat
Shop
Donate
Health
Encouragement
Bible Studies
Resources
About

Is Christmas Pagan & Should You Celebrate It?

Many Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Christ on December 25th, but some see all of the traditions and superstitions associated with Christmas as pagan rituals that were absorbed into Christianity. So, is Christmas pagan and should you celebrate it? Today we will do a deep dive into history and scripture to separate truth from error.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Is Christmas Pagan & Should You Celebrate It?

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:59 - My Own Experience

  • 14:12 - Jesus’ Real Birthday

  • 36:00 - The History of Christmas

  • 2:47:51 - Christmas Trees

  • 3:02:58 - Yule & Norse Mythology

  • 3:27:50 - Santa Claus

  • 3:56:58 - Christmas Music

  • 4:04:57 - Final Thoughts

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture