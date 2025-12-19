Many Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Christ on December 25th, but some see all of the traditions and superstitions associated with Christmas as pagan rituals that were absorbed into Christianity. So, is Christmas pagan and should you celebrate it? Today we will do a deep dive into history and scripture to separate truth from error.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Is Christmas Pagan & Should You Celebrate It?