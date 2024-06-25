The bible is very clear that mankind has a real and personal threat in Satan, the main villain of the story of redemption. Yet Satan is a master of deception, and as such he has created many false teachings, mythologies and distractions about himself to deceive people and attack God. In this deep study we will examine what the bible actually says about the devil and separate facts from fiction.

On this page you will find the full video as well as separate parts for ease of viewing.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Know Thine Enemy: What the Bible (Actually) Says About Satan - FULL DOCUMENTARY

Timeline

00:00 - Introduction & Review

17:22 - PART 1: Who is Satan?

30:49 - PART 2: How Powerful is Satan?

1:12:16- PART 3: The Prince of the Power of the Air

1:40:04 - PART 4: What is the Devil's Name?

3:06:46 - PART 5: What are Satan's Tactics?

4:12:07 - PART 6: What Motivates the Devil?

4:40:41 - PART 7: When Did Satan Rebel?

6:10:33 - PART 8: Evil & Predestination

7:47:35 - Epilogue

Introduction

PART 1 - Who is Satan?

PART 2 - How Powerful is Satan?

PART 3 - The Prince of the Power of the Air

PART 4 - What is the Devil’s Name?

PART 5 - What are Satan’s Tactics?

PART 6 - What Motivates the Devil?

PART 7 - When Did Satan Rebel?

PART 8 - Evil & Predestination

Epilogue