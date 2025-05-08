Once Saved Always Saved

OSAS is (unfortunately) a controversial term in today’s world, but it is what the good news of the gospel stands on. It is also important to understand properly, because not everyone who says they are Christian is actually saved. So then what does it mean that once you are saved, you are always saved? In this 11 part series (10 episodes and 1 interview) we will discuss many hot topics such as evil, predestination, freewill and eternal security.

Below are the episodes of the series in order. Please share this page with others if you find it useful.

Introduction & Total Depravity

God is Doing the Work

The Trinity in Salvation

Predestination & Election

Free Will & Eternal Security

Does God Predestine Evil?

The Incarnation & Free Will

Predestination in the Parables of Jesus

Answering the Big Questions (FAQ)

Answering Objections

OSAS, Eternal Security, the Trinity & the Incarnation