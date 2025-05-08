Once Saved Always Saved
OSAS is (unfortunately) a controversial term in today’s world, but it is what the good news of the gospel stands on. It is also important to understand properly, because not everyone who says they are Christian is actually saved. So then what does it mean that once you are saved, you are always saved? In this 11 part series (10 episodes and 1 interview) we will discuss many hot topics such as evil, predestination, freewill and eternal security.
To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:
If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:
Below are the episodes of the series in order. Please share this page with others if you find it useful.