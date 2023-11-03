Pope Francis: Theology of the Beast

Recently Pope Francis updated the Statutes of the Pontifical Academy of Theology, calling it to a "courageous cultural revolution" and a “fundamentally contextual theology" that is capable of “reading and interpreting the Gospel in the conditions in which men and women live daily, in different geographical, social, and cultural environments". But what do these things actually mean in the context of the bible, and more specifically its presentation of the first beast from the sea and Mystery Babylon?

