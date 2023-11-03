The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Pope Francis: Theology of the Beast
Tudor Alexander
Nov 03, 2023

Recently Pope Francis updated the Statutes of the Pontifical Academy of Theology, calling it to a "courageous cultural revolution" and a “fundamentally contextual theology" that is capable of “reading and interpreting the Gospel in the conditions in which men and women live daily, in different geographical, social, and cultural environments". But what do these things actually mean in the context of the bible, and more specifically its presentation of the first beast from the sea and Mystery Babylon?

For the full End Times series, go here:

https://www.danceoflife.com/endtimes

For resources cited, go here: https://www.danceoflife.com/post/pope-francis-theology-of-the-beast

Discussion about this episode

