Reincarnation & Past Life Regression

According to recent studies, approximately 1/3 of the United States believes in reincarnation. This number is higher for Christian populations. The cross-pollination of Eastern mysticism into Western culture, along with sensationalist media on past lives or the immortality of the soul together have created a paradigm of spiritual deception. Today we wil…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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