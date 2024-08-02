The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Reincarnation & Past Life Regression

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Tudor Alexander
Aug 02, 2024
∙ Paid
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According to recent studies, approximately 1/3 of the United States believes in reincarnation. This number is higher for Christian populations. The cross-pollination of Eastern mysticism into Western culture, along with sensationalist media on past lives or the immortality of the soul together have created a paradigm of spiritual deception. Today we wil…

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