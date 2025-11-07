Rome & Judea Are United Against Christ
2000 years ago Rome and Judea united to kill Christ in fulfillment of the scriptures, and today — 2000 years later — they are still united against the true body of Christ until the very end. So learn the truth behind this dualistic scheme and come out of Babylon before it’s too late.
On this page you will find the main video of this study, as well as other supporting videos that are short and shareable that summarize this issue plainly.
To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:
If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:
Rome & Judea Are United Against Christ
00:00 - Introduction
13:38 - Typology
23:31 - A History of Evil
1:27:42 - Final Thoughts
Synagogue of Satan: Zionism is Jesuitism
00:00 - Introduction
16:20 - 70 AD to 1600 AD
39:30 - 1600 to Present
57:12 - World War 2
1:18:04 - Final Thoughts
Why Do You NOTICE Only Half the Problem?
00:00 - Introduction
11:03 - The Problem
17:13 - True Noticing
Shadows of Antichrist: The Mark of the Beast Through Time
00:00 - Introduction
04:28 - Important Context
21:21 - The Mark Through Time
1:05:03 - The End of History
Your Conservative MAGA Nationalist Christian Revival Movement is Catholic
00:00 - Introduction
08:24 - The Echo Chamber
21:22 - The Catholic Takeover