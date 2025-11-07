The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Rome & Judea Are United Against Christ

2000 years ago Rome and Judea united to kill Christ in fulfillment of the scriptures, and today — 2000 years later — they are still united against the true body of Christ until the very end. So learn the truth behind this dualistic scheme and come out of Babylon before it’s too late.

On this page you will find the main video of this study, as well as other supporting videos that are short and shareable that summarize this issue plainly.

Rome & Judea Are United Against Christ

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 13:38 - Typology

  • 23:31 - A History of Evil

  • 1:27:42 - Final Thoughts

Synagogue of Satan: Zionism is Jesuitism

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 16:20 - 70 AD to 1600 AD

  • 39:30 - 1600 to Present

  • 57:12 - World War 2

  • 1:18:04 - Final Thoughts

Why Do You NOTICE Only Half the Problem?

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 11:03 - The Problem

  • 17:13 - True Noticing

Shadows of Antichrist: The Mark of the Beast Through Time

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 04:28 - Important Context

  • 21:21 - The Mark Through Time

  • 1:05:03 - The End of History

Your Conservative MAGA Nationalist Christian Revival Movement is Catholic

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:24 - The Echo Chamber

  • 21:22 - The Catholic Takeover

