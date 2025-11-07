2000 years ago Rome and Judea united to kill Christ in fulfillment of the scriptures, and today — 2000 years later — they are still united against the true body of Christ until the very end. So learn the truth behind this dualistic scheme and come out of Babylon before it’s too late.

On this page you will find the main video of this study, as well as other supporting videos that are short and shareable that summarize this issue plainly.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Rome & Judea Are United Against Christ

00:00 - Introduction

13:38 - Typology

23:31 - A History of Evil

1:27:42 - Final Thoughts

Synagogue of Satan: Zionism is Jesuitism

00:00 - Introduction

16:20 - 70 AD to 1600 AD

39:30 - 1600 to Present

57:12 - World War 2

1:18:04 - Final Thoughts

Why Do You NOTICE Only Half the Problem?

00:00 - Introduction

11:03 - The Problem

17:13 - True Noticing

Shadows of Antichrist: The Mark of the Beast Through Time

00:00 - Introduction

04:28 - Important Context

21:21 - The Mark Through Time

1:05:03 - The End of History

Your Conservative MAGA Nationalist Christian Revival Movement is Catholic