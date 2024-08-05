Thomas said to him, “Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?” Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:5-6

The gospel is called “The Good News” (or “happy news” in Aramaic) and that is because it is the only solution to the greatest problem of mankind: death. By the selfless sacrifice of Jesus Christ on behalf of sinners, we can reconcile ourselves back to God and receive new life — both in the here and now spiritually, and at the resurrection when Jesus returns physically.

In this series we will cover every major topic in Soteriology, the study of salvation, and unpack the gospel from the very beginning basic elements to the most advanced and difficult topics like predestination, evil, election and eternal security.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Tracks on Monergism

Below are various audio tracks I have recorded on the monergistic gospel to help edify you on the mystery of faith and compliment the videos in this series. These are also part of the Dance of Life Devotional.

The Real Issue with Predestination (Calvinism vs Arminianism)

1× 0:00 -43:16

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Irresistible, Unpredictable, Life-Changing Grace

1× 0:00 -15:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Life is Not a Competition, it is a Performance (by Invitation)

1× 0:00 -10:49

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Mysteries of Life & Faith

1× 0:00 -21:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Predestination & Monergism: How Many Wills Does God Have?

1× 0:00 -30:01

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Predestination as a Gift, Not as Despair (Calvinism vs Arminianism)

1× 0:00 -13:03

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Many Dimensions of Grace

1× 0:00 -9:19

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The One Who Makes Us Walk Erect

1× 0:00 -11:46

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Relationship Between Faith & Joy

1× 0:00 -9:53

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Prayer is About Relationship

1× 0:00 -7:50

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Why is God’s Grace Irresistible? (Calvinism vs. Arminianism)

1× 0:00 -14:13

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Series Episodes

Below are the episodes of the series in order. This series is designed to be a progressive journey, so make sure to watch them in sequence.

Salvation: The Way, The Truth & The Life

00:00 - Introduction

21:16 - What is the Gospel?

26:38 - Point #1: Incarnation

29:16 - Point #2: Propitiation

56:23 - Why Can't We Earn Our Righteousness?

1:22:57 - Point #3: Resurrection

1:32:35 - The Gospel in Genesis

1:48:23 - The 7 Great Realizations

2:01:08 - How Do I Get Saved?

2:17:54 - God is the Gospel

Why Do We Need to Be Saved?

00:00 - Introduction

05:42 - Point #1: Creation

14:44 - Point #2: Satan is Judged

22:40 - The 4 Consequences of the Fall

36:11 - The Illusion of Work Based Justice

51:32 - What are we being saved from?

7 Reasons Why Jesus HAD to Die for Your Sins

00:00 - Introduction

04:24 - Reason #1: To Vindicate God's Name

16:39 - God's Biggest Problem

33:20 - Reason #2: To Show God's Love

38:27 - Reason #3: To Heal the Separation

42:30 - Reason #4: You Can't Approach God Without a Sacrifice

50:33 - Reason #5: To Model Ideal Humanity

53:55 - Reason #6: The Family of God

59:22 - Reason #7: To Destroy Death

1:05:35 - Final Thoughts

How Can Jesus Die in Our Place?

00:00 - Introduction

05:13 - The Problem of Justice

14:55 - 4 Reasons Why Jesus is Unique

47:21 - Final Thoughts

The Importance of Christology for Understanding the Gospel

00:00 - Introduction

10:10 - Why Does Christology Matter?

28:13 - The Deity of Christ

48:34 - Final Thoughts

The Monergistic Gospel

00:00 - Introduction

10:21 - The Importance of Correct Soteriology

25:02 - The Real Issue: Is Monergism True?

49:01 - Synergism: The Original Lie

1:25:05 - Objection: Faith is Not a Work!

1:30:33 - AW Pink: The Sovereignty of God

1:50:54 - Monergism in the Bible

3:02:02 - Irresistible Grace vs. Normal Grace

3:15:18 - How Satan Tempts with Synergism

3:22:09 - Something's Gotta Give

3:23:52 - Wrap-Up

3:37:19 - God's Sovereignty Makes the Gospel Unique

3:46:13 - Explaining Predestination to a Child

4:05:42 - Relearning Jesus

4:13:15 - Suffering as the Test of Monergism

Monergism in the Old Testament

00:00 - Introduction

07:05 - God is Unchanging

16:54 - God Giving New Hearts & A New Spirit

47:21 - No Condemnation for the Elect

1:00:00 - True Sacrifices & Inner Change

1:12:26 - God Bringing About the Outcome of Salvation

1:34:47 - Trusting in God

1:45:00 - God's Love in the Old Testament

1:56:28 - Election

2:06:40 - Final Thoughts

The Mystery of Faith

Why Did God Save Us?

Do You Need to Be Baptized to Be Saved? (Water & Fire Baptism)

What is Sanctification & Justification?

Does the Gospel Do Away with God’s Law?

Dead In Sin & Dead To Sin

Is Mankind Capable of Faith? (Total Depravity)

Does the Bible Teach Predestination? (Old Testament)

Does the Bible Teach Predestination? (New Testament)

What the Bible Says About Freewill

What Science Says About Freewill

Freewill: What True Freedom Really Is

The Forbidden Fruit

What is Election? (Old Testament)

What is Election? (New Testament)

What is Eternal Security, OSAS & Assurance of Salvation?

What is False Assurance of Salvation?

Predestination in the Parables of Jesus

Did God Predestine Evil? (7 Reasons)

The Role of Suffering in Monergism

Who Are the Reprobate?

Lessons on Evil in The Book of Job

Lessons on Evil in The Book of Ezekiel

What is Evil & Why Was it Necessary?

What's the Difference Between Calvinism, Arminianism, Molinism & Open Theism?

9 Reasons Molinism is False, Unbiblical and Subversive

12 Problems with a Synergistic View of the Atonement

Answering 8 Questions on Election & Predestination

Answering 8 Questions on The Problem of Evil

Answering 5 Questions on Freewill

Refuting Synergistic Arguments on Salvation (Provisionism, Universalism, Works, Losing Salvation)

King Saul & Salvation