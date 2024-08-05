Salvation
Thomas said to him, “Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?”
Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
John 14:5-6
The gospel is called “The Good News” (or “happy news” in Aramaic) and that is because it is the only solution to the greatest problem of mankind: death. By the selfless sacrifice of Jesus Christ on behalf of sinners, we can reconcile ourselves back to God and receive new life — both in the here and now spiritually, and at the resurrection when Jesus returns physically.
In this series we will cover every major topic in Soteriology, the study of salvation, and unpack the gospel from the very beginning basic elements to the most advanced and difficult topics like predestination, evil, election and eternal security.
To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:
If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:
Tracks on Monergism
Below are various audio tracks I have recorded on the monergistic gospel to help edify you on the mystery of faith and compliment the videos in this series. These are also part of the Dance of Life Devotional.
The Real Issue with Predestination (Calvinism vs Arminianism)
Irresistible, Unpredictable, Life-Changing Grace
Life is Not a Competition, it is a Performance (by Invitation)
Mysteries of Life & Faith
Predestination & Monergism: How Many Wills Does God Have?
Predestination as a Gift, Not as Despair (Calvinism vs Arminianism)
The Many Dimensions of Grace
The One Who Makes Us Walk Erect
The Relationship Between Faith & Joy
Prayer is About Relationship
Why is God’s Grace Irresistible? (Calvinism vs. Arminianism)
Series Episodes
Below are the episodes of the series in order. This series is designed to be a progressive journey, so make sure to watch them in sequence.
Salvation: The Way, The Truth & The Life
00:00 - Introduction
21:16 - What is the Gospel?
26:38 - Point #1: Incarnation
29:16 - Point #2: Propitiation
56:23 - Why Can't We Earn Our Righteousness?
1:22:57 - Point #3: Resurrection
1:32:35 - The Gospel in Genesis
1:48:23 - The 7 Great Realizations
2:01:08 - How Do I Get Saved?
2:17:54 - God is the Gospel
Why Do We Need to Be Saved?
00:00 - Introduction
05:42 - Point #1: Creation
14:44 - Point #2: Satan is Judged
22:40 - The 4 Consequences of the Fall
36:11 - The Illusion of Work Based Justice
51:32 - What are we being saved from?
7 Reasons Why Jesus HAD to Die for Your Sins
00:00 - Introduction
04:24 - Reason #1: To Vindicate God's Name
16:39 - God's Biggest Problem
33:20 - Reason #2: To Show God's Love
38:27 - Reason #3: To Heal the Separation
42:30 - Reason #4: You Can't Approach God Without a Sacrifice
50:33 - Reason #5: To Model Ideal Humanity
53:55 - Reason #6: The Family of God
59:22 - Reason #7: To Destroy Death
1:05:35 - Final Thoughts
How Can Jesus Die in Our Place?
00:00 - Introduction
05:13 - The Problem of Justice
14:55 - 4 Reasons Why Jesus is Unique
47:21 - Final Thoughts
The Importance of Christology for Understanding the Gospel
00:00 - Introduction
10:10 - Why Does Christology Matter?
28:13 - The Deity of Christ
48:34 - Final Thoughts
The Monergistic Gospel
00:00 - Introduction
10:21 - The Importance of Correct Soteriology
25:02 - The Real Issue: Is Monergism True?
49:01 - Synergism: The Original Lie
1:25:05 - Objection: Faith is Not a Work!
1:30:33 - AW Pink: The Sovereignty of God
1:50:54 - Monergism in the Bible
3:02:02 - Irresistible Grace vs. Normal Grace
3:15:18 - How Satan Tempts with Synergism
3:22:09 - Something's Gotta Give
3:23:52 - Wrap-Up
3:37:19 - God's Sovereignty Makes the Gospel Unique
3:46:13 - Explaining Predestination to a Child
4:05:42 - Relearning Jesus
4:13:15 - Suffering as the Test of Monergism
Monergism in the Old Testament
00:00 - Introduction
07:05 - God is Unchanging
16:54 - God Giving New Hearts & A New Spirit
47:21 - No Condemnation for the Elect
1:00:00 - True Sacrifices & Inner Change
1:12:26 - God Bringing About the Outcome of Salvation
1:34:47 - Trusting in God
1:45:00 - God's Love in the Old Testament
1:56:28 - Election
2:06:40 - Final Thoughts