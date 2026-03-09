The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Should Christians Tithe?

Many people have asked me about tithing over the years, and whether we as Christians in the New Testament should tithe and, if so, how much and when and to whom. Today we will examine with the bible actually has to say on this topic so that you have both freedom and guidance on giving as a Christian in the New Testament.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 04:24 - Tithing in the Old Testament

  • 13:46 - Tithing in the New Testament

  • 42:08 - Giving Principles

