Synagogue of Satan: From Babylon to Rome

In the book of Revelation, Christ famously warns the Church about the Synagogue of Satan — yet the identity of this group has been hidden behind half-truths and seductive conspiracies. When we consider the full breadth of history and take the bible as a narrative of God’s people among a counterfeit system of worship, the truth about the Synagogue of Satan becomes clear, poignant and undeniable.

From Babylon to Rome and from ancient times to modern day, there is nothing new under the sun.

End Times Prophetic Timeline

As a visual aide to this series I have created a graphic that outlines and overlaps all of the prophecies in Daniel and Revelation, so that you can see them historically fulfilled and how they relate to one another. It is a great resource and you are welcome to share it with others. You can find it along with the other resources mentioned here in the dedicated subfolder in the library.

Below is a walkthrough of the entire timeline for a “big picture” view:

As of May 2025, I have returned back to the 2300 day reading in Daniel 8 for various reasons. In this video I still use the 2400 day reading, just a small point of awareness. To read about my reasons for going back to 2300 days, read this article.

Below are the videos of the series listed in order with the timestamps below each video for help with referencing. For all the resources cited (PDFs, charts, documents, etc.), please see the dedicated folder in the library link above.

Think Big

Biblical Foundation

00:00 - Introduction

10:44 - Overview of the Prophetic Timeline

20:49 - True vs. Counterfeit Faith

1:12:33 - The 7 Churches Prophecy

1:38:22 - What is the Synagogue of Satan?

A History of Evil

00:00 - Introduction

03:27 - The First Age

05:36 - Ancient Paganism

27:26 - The Early Church Age

53:21 - Islam

1:11:38 - The Knights Templar

The Beast & The Jews

00:00 - Introduction

21:31 - Crypto-Judaism

38:18 - Jesuits & Conversos

1:03:20 - Church Attitudes Toward the Jews

1:37:59 - The Evolution of Zionism

2:09:46 - The Rothschilds

2:44:00 - The Templar Jewish Connection

3:12:30 - The Hat Club

3:26:18 - The Wailing Wall

The Jesuits

00:00 - Introduction

08:14 - Famous Quotes on the Jesuits

39:12 - Jesuits & Occultism

1:14:16 - More Dubious Evidence

1:23:35 - Culture Shaping

1:39:43 - The Jesuit Oath

2:02:09 - Monita Secreta

2:46:45 - The Inquisition

3:46:29 - The Man of Sin

Communism

00:00 - Introduction

21:10 - The Jesuit Reductions

1:13:13 - Jesuit Role in Revolutions

2:03:24 - Jesuits & World War II

2:06:56 - Jesuits in Latin America

2:34:54 - Jesuits in China

3:04:04 - Jesuits in Vietnam

3:09:49 - Jesuits in Russia

3:32:39 - Final Thoughts

The False Prophet

00:00 - Introduction

14:55 - Early American History

24:26 - Andrew Jackson

45:45 - America's Catholic Influences

1:15:09 - Harrison, Taylor & Buchanan

1:35:36 - Abraham Lincoln

2:19:41 - America & The Image of the Beast

2:36:57 - Satan's Government

Venerable Day of the Sun

06:02 - The Echo Chamber

19:00 - Culture Shaping

38:40 - Dialectics

1:28:17 - False Signs & Wonders

2:23:35 - The Digital Inquisition

2:39:50 - How Sunday Will Be Enforced

Epilogue