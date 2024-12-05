The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Synagogue of Satan: From Babylon to Rome

In the book of Revelation, Christ famously warns the Church about the Synagogue of Satan — yet the identity of this group has been hidden behind half-truths and seductive conspiracies. When we consider the full breadth of history and take the bible as a narrative of God’s people among a counterfeit system of worship, the truth about the Synagogue of Satan becomes clear, poignant and undeniable.

From Babylon to Rome and from ancient times to modern day, there is nothing new under the sun.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

End Times Prophetic Timeline

As a visual aide to this series I have created a graphic that outlines and overlaps all of the prophecies in Daniel and Revelation, so that you can see them historically fulfilled and how they relate to one another. It is a great resource and you are welcome to share it with others. You can find it along with the other resources mentioned here in the dedicated subfolder in the library.

To purchase this timeline in stunning poster varieties or postcards to hand out to your friends or family, you can do so below:

Shop Posters

Below is a walkthrough of the entire timeline for a “big picture” view:

As of May 2025, I have returned back to the 2300 day reading in Daniel 8 for various reasons. In this video I still use the 2400 day reading, just a small point of awareness. To read about my reasons for going back to 2300 days, read this article.

Below are the videos of the series listed in order with the timestamps below each video for help with referencing. For all the resources cited (PDFs, charts, documents, etc.), please see the dedicated folder in the library link above.

Think Big

Biblical Foundation

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 10:44 - Overview of the Prophetic Timeline

  • 20:49 - True vs. Counterfeit Faith

  • 1:12:33 - The 7 Churches Prophecy

  • 1:38:22 - What is the Synagogue of Satan?

A History of Evil

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 03:27 - The First Age

  • 05:36 - Ancient Paganism

  • 27:26 - The Early Church Age

  • 53:21 - Islam

  • 1:11:38 - The Knights Templar

The Beast & The Jews

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 21:31 - Crypto-Judaism

  • 38:18 - Jesuits & Conversos

  • 1:03:20 - Church Attitudes Toward the Jews

  • 1:37:59 - The Evolution of Zionism

  • 2:09:46 - The Rothschilds

  • 2:44:00 - The Templar Jewish Connection

  • 3:12:30 - The Hat Club

  • 3:26:18 - The Wailing Wall

The Jesuits

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:14 - Famous Quotes on the Jesuits

  • 39:12 - Jesuits & Occultism

  • 1:14:16 - More Dubious Evidence

  • 1:23:35 - Culture Shaping

  • 1:39:43 - The Jesuit Oath

  • 2:02:09 - Monita Secreta

  • 2:46:45 - The Inquisition

  • 3:46:29 - The Man of Sin

Communism

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 21:10 - The Jesuit Reductions

  • 1:13:13 - Jesuit Role in Revolutions

  • 2:03:24 - Jesuits & World War II

  • 2:06:56 - Jesuits in Latin America

  • 2:34:54 - Jesuits in China

  • 3:04:04 - Jesuits in Vietnam

  • 3:09:49 - Jesuits in Russia

  • 3:32:39 - Final Thoughts

The False Prophet

Timeline

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 14:55 - Early American History

  • 24:26 - Andrew Jackson

  • 45:45 - America's Catholic Influences

  • 1:15:09 - Harrison, Taylor & Buchanan

  • 1:35:36 - Abraham Lincoln

  • 2:19:41 - America & The Image of the Beast

  • 2:36:57 - Satan's Government

Venerable Day of the Sun

Timeline

  • 06:02 - The Echo Chamber

  • 19:00 - Culture Shaping

  • 38:40 - Dialectics

  • 1:28:17 - False Signs & Wonders

  • 2:23:35 - The Digital Inquisition

  • 2:39:50 - How Sunday Will Be Enforced

Epilogue

