Testimonials

On this page you can view some inspiring testimonial interviews I have done with various friends of mine. Their stories are great motivation for you to spread the gospel and can help with producing your own testimony as well. There is also a video of my own life and how God saved me from many crazy situations.

For my personal testimony you can go here.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

43 Times God Saved My Life

From Darkness Back to Light with Angela Lalande

From Death to Eternal Life with Ruben Torres

From Deviance to Devotion with Ilia Kolosov

How a Former Muslim Found Christ with Ernada Alispahic

Walking the Narrow Road with Steve Lynch