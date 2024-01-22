The Afterlife Series

“But he who is joined with all the living has hope, for a living dog is better than a dead lion. For the living know that they will die, but the dead know nothing, and they have no more reward, for the memory of them is forgotten. Their love and their hate and their envy have already perished, and forever they have no more share in all that is done under the sun.” Ecclesiastes 9:4-6

This is my comprehensive series on death and the afterlife, as well as related topics like OBEs (Out of Body Experiences), NDEs (Near Death Experiences), Reincarnation, demons, heaven, the spirit realm, angels, the Nephilim and many other related topics. Please share with your family and friends as these are valuable truths and many have been deceived by Mystery Babylon.

Eternal Life / Eternal Death Meme

Below is a simple meme that you can use to remind yourself of the difference between “eternal life” and “eternal destruction.” I discuss this meme in “The Truth About Hell” segments, and it is a very important concept to remember as you go into the study of what happens after you die according to the bible.

God’s Wrath Flowchart

Below is a simple flowchart with generic biblical examples underneath each item. This flowchart is designed to be a visual aid to help you understand the nature of God’s wrath as being timebound and temporary. God does not stay angry forever, nor is there any biblical example of God’s wrath continuing to abide on anyone after He has destroyed them.

References & Presentation notes

You can access the references and presentation notes for this series, as well as all the other associated resources, by going to the dedicated Resources subfolder within the Dance of Life Library. Presentation notes have the verses in them already outline, so if you use e-Sword or any other program you can import these notes directly into a new topic and use them as is.

Below are the episodes of the series in order. Please share this page with others if you find it useful.

Ancient Views on Death

00:00 - Introduction

04:46 - The 3 Major Lies About the Afterlife

33:33 - Man as Dust

59:55 - Ancient Views on Death & The Soul

1:40:35 - Putting it Together

1:46:18 - The Importance of the Resurrection

What the Bible Says About Death

00:00 - Introduction

07:03 - The 3 Major Lies of the Afterlife

33:42 - Creation & Life

43:19 - Old Testament Attitudes on Death

1:06:06 - The Book of Psalms

1:20:16 - Prohibitions against Dealing with the Dead

1:29:04 - The Book of Job

1:42:03 - Resurrection in the Old Testament

1:54:17 - New Testament Attitudes on Death

2:03:18 - Death as Sleep

2:15:22 - Final Thoughts

The History of Life After Death

00:00 - Introduction

11:14 - General Historical Context

23:01 - Ancient History (Pre-flood to 1st Century)

48:44 - New Testament & Early Church (0-400 AD)

1:14:39 - The Evolution of Thought in the Church

2:10:04 - Modern Implications

Debunking the Tripartite View (Body, Soul & Spirit)

00:00 - Introduction

10:46 - Genesis 2:7

15:30 - Hebrews 4:12

39:39 - 1 Thessalonians 5:23

59:44 - The Heart & The Mind

1:09:42 - History of Tripartism

1:45:14 - CHALLENGE: Made in the Image of God

1:58:09 - Final Thoughts

Angels & Demons: The TRUTH About the Nephilim

00:00 - Introduction

15:08 - What are the Nephilim?

23:58 - Giants in the Bible

46:20 - CHALLENGE: Matthew 22

55:21 - The Fallen Angels

1:07:30 - Biblical Encounters with Angels

1:28:27 - The Heavenly Council

1:46:58 - Spirits in the Bible

2:03:02 - The Book of Enoch

2:31:59 - Historical Evidence of Giants

3:12:00 - CHALLENGE: Gigantism?

3:19:29 - The Significance of Mount Hermon

3:57:04 - Final Thoughts

The Truth About Hell: God's Sense of Justice

00:00 - Introduction

21:33 - General Attitude on Justice

30:38 - Why Religion Fails

47:09 - Examples of Justice

55:10 - How Nature Reveals God’s Justice

1:10:57 - The Use of the Death Penalty

1:34:34 - Why Are the Wicked Resurrected?

1:35:31 - Final Thoughts

The Truth About Hell: Destruction as Judgment

00:00 - Introduction

08:17 - Destruction as Judgment for the Wicked

27:19 - Fire as Judgment (General)

35:28 - Fire as Judgment in the Prophets

58:14 - The Importance of Predestination & Election

1:23:56 - Key Questions to Ask About Hell

The Truth About Hell: The Message of the Gospel

00:00 - Introduction

08:30 - Eternal Life

43:34 - Substitutionary Atonement

59:31 - The Trinitarian View of the Gospel

1:17:17 - God is Love

The Truth About Hell: God’s Purpose of Joy

00:00 - Introduction & Review

13:01 - Joy as a Theme in the Bible

41:18 - Joy as a Predestined Outcome

1:08:02 - God as the Sustainer of Life

1:23:02 - God Does Not Change

The Truth About Hell: Understanding "Forever" and "Eternal"

00:00 - Introduction

07:35 - “Eternal” in Context of Life

20:58 - “Eternal” in Context of Judgment

41:12 - The Word “Forever”

56:01 - CHALLENGE: Revelation 14 & 20

The Truth About Hell: Understanding Hell Imagery

00:00 - Introduction & Review

13:18 - The Lake of Fire

46:35 - Unquenchable Fire

1:16:58 - The Gates of Hell

1:21:20 - 2 Thessalonians 1:9

1:37:23 - The Parable of the Unforgiving Servant

2:01:39 - Weeping & Gnashing of Teeth

The Truth About Hell: The Nature of God's Wrath

00:00 - Introduction & Review

14:39 - God’s Wrath is Time Bound

28:14 - Examples of God’s Wrath Breaking Out

42:13 - The Choice Between Life & Death

55:59 - CHALLENGE: God Feels Indignation Every Day?

1:06:24 - CHALLENGE: Matthew 10v28 and “Apollumi”

1:30:30 - Simple Guide to Why ECT is False

Where Did Jesus Go When He Died?

00:00 - Introduction

06:01 - 1 Peter 3v18-20

30:21 - 1 Peter 4v6

38:17 - What Happened When Jesus Died?

57:02 - The 3 Stages of Kingship

Heaven, OBEs, & Ascension

00:00 - Introduction

05:17 - Visions of Heaven: Revelation 6

35:16 - Visions of Heaven: 2 Corinthians 12

40:30 - The Thief on the Cross (Luke 23)

45:33 - The Third Heaven

54:00 - Did Elijah Go to Heaven?

1:10:54 - Did Enoch Go to Heaven?

1:35:27 - The Transfiguration

1:42:08 - The Return of Jesus (1 Thessalonians 4)

1:52:02 - Final Thoughts

Lazarus, Samuel & Near Death Experiences

00:00 - Introduction

08:06 - The Parable of the Rich Man & Lazarus

16:05 - 5 Important Points

1:13:12 - Putting it Together

1:32:24 - Saul & The Medium of Endor

1:53:07 - Near Death Experiences

Reincarnation & Past Life Regression

00:00 - Introduction

07:32 - Reincarnation Facts

23:23 - Logical Problems with Reincarnation

41:12 - The Problem of Evil

1:11:09 - Christianity & Reincarnation

1:39:07 - Problems with PLR as a Science

2:12:08 - Problems with PLR Methodology

2:52:23 - Problems with PLR Results

2:59:17 - Final Thoughts

Answering 7 Challenge Verses About Heaven