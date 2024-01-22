The Afterlife Series
“But he who is joined with all the living has hope, for a living dog is better than a dead lion. For the living know that they will die, but the dead know nothing, and they have no more reward, for the memory of them is forgotten. Their love and their hate and their envy have already perished, and forever they have no more share in all that is done under the sun.”
Ecclesiastes 9:4-6
This is my comprehensive series on death and the afterlife, as well as related topics like OBEs (Out of Body Experiences), NDEs (Near Death Experiences), Reincarnation, demons, heaven, the spirit realm, angels, the Nephilim and many other related topics. Please share with your family and friends as these are valuable truths and many have been deceived by Mystery Babylon.
Eternal Life / Eternal Death Meme
Below is a simple meme that you can use to remind yourself of the difference between “eternal life” and “eternal destruction.” I discuss this meme in “The Truth About Hell” segments, and it is a very important concept to remember as you go into the study of what happens after you die according to the bible.
God’s Wrath Flowchart
Below is a simple flowchart with generic biblical examples underneath each item. This flowchart is designed to be a visual aid to help you understand the nature of God’s wrath as being timebound and temporary. God does not stay angry forever, nor is there any biblical example of God’s wrath continuing to abide on anyone after He has destroyed them.
References & Presentation notes
You can access the references and presentation notes for this series, as well as all the other associated resources, by going to the dedicated Resources subfolder within the Dance of Life Library. Presentation notes have the verses in them already outline, so if you use e-Sword or any other program you can import these notes directly into a new topic and use them as is.
Below are the episodes of the series in order. Please share this page with others if you find it useful.
Ancient Views on Death
00:00 - Introduction
04:46 - The 3 Major Lies About the Afterlife
33:33 - Man as Dust
59:55 - Ancient Views on Death & The Soul
1:40:35 - Putting it Together
1:46:18 - The Importance of the Resurrection
What the Bible Says About Death
00:00 - Introduction
07:03 - The 3 Major Lies of the Afterlife
33:42 - Creation & Life
43:19 - Old Testament Attitudes on Death
1:06:06 - The Book of Psalms
1:20:16 - Prohibitions against Dealing with the Dead
1:29:04 - The Book of Job
1:42:03 - Resurrection in the Old Testament
1:54:17 - New Testament Attitudes on Death
2:03:18 - Death as Sleep
2:15:22 - Final Thoughts
The History of Life After Death
00:00 - Introduction
11:14 - General Historical Context
23:01 - Ancient History (Pre-flood to 1st Century)
48:44 - New Testament & Early Church (0-400 AD)
1:14:39 - The Evolution of Thought in the Church
2:10:04 - Modern Implications
Debunking the Tripartite View (Body, Soul & Spirit)
00:00 - Introduction
10:46 - Genesis 2:7
15:30 - Hebrews 4:12
39:39 - 1 Thessalonians 5:23
59:44 - The Heart & The Mind
1:09:42 - History of Tripartism
1:45:14 - CHALLENGE: Made in the Image of God
1:58:09 - Final Thoughts
Angels & Demons: The TRUTH About the Nephilim
00:00 - Introduction
15:08 - What are the Nephilim?
23:58 - Giants in the Bible
46:20 - CHALLENGE: Matthew 22
55:21 - The Fallen Angels
1:07:30 - Biblical Encounters with Angels
1:28:27 - The Heavenly Council
1:46:58 - Spirits in the Bible
2:03:02 - The Book of Enoch
2:31:59 - Historical Evidence of Giants
3:12:00 - CHALLENGE: Gigantism?
3:19:29 - The Significance of Mount Hermon
3:57:04 - Final Thoughts
The Truth About Hell: God's Sense of Justice
00:00 - Introduction
21:33 - General Attitude on Justice
30:38 - Why Religion Fails
47:09 - Examples of Justice
55:10 - How Nature Reveals God’s Justice
1:10:57 - The Use of the Death Penalty
1:34:34 - Why Are the Wicked Resurrected?
1:35:31 - Final Thoughts
The Truth About Hell: Destruction as Judgment
00:00 - Introduction
08:17 - Destruction as Judgment for the Wicked
27:19 - Fire as Judgment (General)
35:28 - Fire as Judgment in the Prophets
58:14 - The Importance of Predestination & Election
1:23:56 - Key Questions to Ask About Hell
The Truth About Hell: The Message of the Gospel
00:00 - Introduction
08:30 - Eternal Life
43:34 - Substitutionary Atonement
59:31 - The Trinitarian View of the Gospel
1:17:17 - God is Love
The Truth About Hell: God’s Purpose of Joy
00:00 - Introduction & Review
13:01 - Joy as a Theme in the Bible
41:18 - Joy as a Predestined Outcome
1:08:02 - God as the Sustainer of Life
1:23:02 - God Does Not Change
The Truth About Hell: Understanding "Forever" and "Eternal"
00:00 - Introduction
07:35 - “Eternal” in Context of Life
20:58 - “Eternal” in Context of Judgment
41:12 - The Word “Forever”
56:01 - CHALLENGE: Revelation 14 & 20
The Truth About Hell: Understanding Hell Imagery
00:00 - Introduction & Review
13:18 - The Lake of Fire
46:35 - Unquenchable Fire
1:16:58 - The Gates of Hell
1:21:20 - 2 Thessalonians 1:9
1:37:23 - The Parable of the Unforgiving Servant
2:01:39 - Weeping & Gnashing of Teeth
The Truth About Hell: The Nature of God's Wrath
00:00 - Introduction & Review
14:39 - God’s Wrath is Time Bound
28:14 - Examples of God’s Wrath Breaking Out
42:13 - The Choice Between Life & Death
55:59 - CHALLENGE: God Feels Indignation Every Day?
1:06:24 - CHALLENGE: Matthew 10v28 and “Apollumi”
1:30:30 - Simple Guide to Why ECT is False
Where Did Jesus Go When He Died?
00:00 - Introduction
06:01 - 1 Peter 3v18-20
30:21 - 1 Peter 4v6
38:17 - What Happened When Jesus Died?
57:02 - The 3 Stages of Kingship
Heaven, OBEs, & Ascension
00:00 - Introduction
05:17 - Visions of Heaven: Revelation 6
35:16 - Visions of Heaven: 2 Corinthians 12
40:30 - The Thief on the Cross (Luke 23)
45:33 - The Third Heaven
54:00 - Did Elijah Go to Heaven?
1:10:54 - Did Enoch Go to Heaven?
1:35:27 - The Transfiguration
1:42:08 - The Return of Jesus (1 Thessalonians 4)
1:52:02 - Final Thoughts
Lazarus, Samuel & Near Death Experiences
00:00 - Introduction
08:06 - The Parable of the Rich Man & Lazarus
16:05 - 5 Important Points
1:13:12 - Putting it Together
1:32:24 - Saul & The Medium of Endor
1:53:07 - Near Death Experiences
Reincarnation & Past Life Regression
00:00 - Introduction
07:32 - Reincarnation Facts
23:23 - Logical Problems with Reincarnation
41:12 - The Problem of Evil
1:11:09 - Christianity & Reincarnation
1:39:07 - Problems with PLR as a Science
2:12:08 - Problems with PLR Methodology
2:52:23 - Problems with PLR Results
2:59:17 - Final Thoughts
Answering 7 Challenge Verses About Heaven
00:00 - Introduction
07:44 - 2 Corinthians 5:1-5
35:23 - 2 Corinthians 5:6-9
53:14 - Philippians 1:21-26
1:03:43 - 1 Thessalonians 4:13-16
1:14:18 - 1 Thessalonians 5:9-10
1:22:39 - Hebrews 12:1
1:33:40 - John 14:2-3
1:49:20 - Final Thoughts