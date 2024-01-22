The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Home
Chat
Shop
Donate
Health
Encouragement
Bible Studies
Resources
About

The Afterlife Series

“But he who is joined with all the living has hope, for a living dog is better than a dead lion. For the living know that they will die, but the dead know nothing, and they have no more reward, for the memory of them is forgotten. Their love and their hate and their envy have already perished, and forever they have no more share in all that is done under the sun.”

Ecclesiastes 9:4-6

This is my comprehensive series on death and the afterlife, as well as related topics like OBEs (Out of Body Experiences), NDEs (Near Death Experiences), Reincarnation, demons, heaven, the spirit realm, angels, the Nephilim and many other related topics. Please share with your family and friends as these are valuable truths and many have been deceived by Mystery Babylon.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Eternal Life / Eternal Death Meme

Below is a simple meme that you can use to remind yourself of the difference between “eternal life” and “eternal destruction.” I discuss this meme in “The Truth About Hell” segments, and it is a very important concept to remember as you go into the study of what happens after you die according to the bible.

God’s Wrath Flowchart

Below is a simple flowchart with generic biblical examples underneath each item. This flowchart is designed to be a visual aid to help you understand the nature of God’s wrath as being timebound and temporary. God does not stay angry forever, nor is there any biblical example of God’s wrath continuing to abide on anyone after He has destroyed them.

References & Presentation notes

You can access the references and presentation notes for this series, as well as all the other associated resources, by going to the dedicated Resources subfolder within the Dance of Life Library. Presentation notes have the verses in them already outline, so if you use e-Sword or any other program you can import these notes directly into a new topic and use them as is.

Access the Library

Below are the episodes of the series in order. Please share this page with others if you find it useful.

Ancient Views on Death

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 04:46 - The 3 Major Lies About the Afterlife

  • 33:33 - Man as Dust

  • 59:55 - Ancient Views on Death & The Soul

  • 1:40:35 - Putting it Together

  • 1:46:18 - The Importance of the Resurrection

What the Bible Says About Death

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 07:03 - The 3 Major Lies of the Afterlife

  • 33:42 - Creation & Life

  • 43:19 - Old Testament Attitudes on Death

  • 1:06:06 - The Book of Psalms

  • 1:20:16 - Prohibitions against Dealing with the Dead

  • 1:29:04 - The Book of Job

  • 1:42:03 - Resurrection in the Old Testament

  • 1:54:17 - New Testament Attitudes on Death

  • 2:03:18 - Death as Sleep

  • 2:15:22 - Final Thoughts

The History of Life After Death

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 11:14 - General Historical Context

  • 23:01 - Ancient History (Pre-flood to 1st Century)

  • 48:44 - New Testament & Early Church (0-400 AD)

  • 1:14:39 - The Evolution of Thought in the Church

  • 2:10:04 - Modern Implications

Debunking the Tripartite View (Body, Soul & Spirit)

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 10:46 - Genesis 2:7

  • 15:30 - Hebrews 4:12

  • 39:39 - 1 Thessalonians 5:23

  • 59:44 - The Heart & The Mind

  • 1:09:42 - History of Tripartism

  • 1:45:14 - CHALLENGE: Made in the Image of God

  • 1:58:09 - Final Thoughts

Angels & Demons: The TRUTH About the Nephilim

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 15:08 - What are the Nephilim?

  • 23:58 - Giants in the Bible

  • 46:20 - CHALLENGE: Matthew 22

  • 55:21 - The Fallen Angels

  • 1:07:30 - Biblical Encounters with Angels

  • 1:28:27 - The Heavenly Council

  • 1:46:58 - Spirits in the Bible

  • 2:03:02 - The Book of Enoch

  • 2:31:59 - Historical Evidence of Giants

  • 3:12:00 - CHALLENGE: Gigantism?

  • 3:19:29 - The Significance of Mount Hermon

  • 3:57:04 - Final Thoughts

The Truth About Hell: God's Sense of Justice

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 21:33 - General Attitude on Justice

  • 30:38 - Why Religion Fails

  • 47:09 - Examples of Justice

  • 55:10 - How Nature Reveals God’s Justice

  • 1:10:57 - The Use of the Death Penalty

  • 1:34:34 - Why Are the Wicked Resurrected?

  • 1:35:31 - Final Thoughts

The Truth About Hell: Destruction as Judgment

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:17 - Destruction as Judgment for the Wicked

  • 27:19 - Fire as Judgment (General)

  • 35:28 - Fire as Judgment in the Prophets

  • 58:14 - The Importance of Predestination & Election

  • 1:23:56 - Key Questions to Ask About Hell

The Truth About Hell: The Message of the Gospel

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:30 - Eternal Life

  • 43:34 - Substitutionary Atonement

  • 59:31 - The Trinitarian View of the Gospel

  • 1:17:17 - God is Love

The Truth About Hell: God’s Purpose of Joy

  • 00:00 - Introduction & Review

  • 13:01 - Joy as a Theme in the Bible

  • 41:18 - Joy as a Predestined Outcome

  • 1:08:02 - God as the Sustainer of Life

  • 1:23:02 - God Does Not Change

The Truth About Hell: Understanding "Forever" and "Eternal"

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 07:35 - “Eternal” in Context of Life

  • 20:58 - “Eternal” in Context of Judgment

  • 41:12 - The Word “Forever”

  • 56:01 - CHALLENGE: Revelation 14 & 20

The Truth About Hell: Understanding Hell Imagery

  • 00:00 - Introduction & Review

  • 13:18 - The Lake of Fire

  • 46:35 - Unquenchable Fire

  • 1:16:58 - The Gates of Hell

  • 1:21:20 - 2 Thessalonians 1:9

  • 1:37:23 - The Parable of the Unforgiving Servant

  • 2:01:39 - Weeping & Gnashing of Teeth

The Truth About Hell: The Nature of God's Wrath

  • 00:00 - Introduction & Review

  • 14:39 - God’s Wrath is Time Bound

  • 28:14 - Examples of God’s Wrath Breaking Out

  • 42:13 - The Choice Between Life & Death

  • 55:59 - CHALLENGE: God Feels Indignation Every Day?

  • 1:06:24 - CHALLENGE: Matthew 10v28 and “Apollumi”

  • 1:30:30 - Simple Guide to Why ECT is False

Where Did Jesus Go When He Died?

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:01 - 1 Peter 3v18-20

  • 30:21 - 1 Peter 4v6

  • 38:17 - What Happened When Jesus Died?

  • 57:02 - The 3 Stages of Kingship

Heaven, OBEs, & Ascension

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 05:17 - Visions of Heaven: Revelation 6

  • 35:16 - Visions of Heaven: 2 Corinthians 12

  • 40:30 - The Thief on the Cross (Luke 23)

  • 45:33 - The Third Heaven

  • 54:00 - Did Elijah Go to Heaven?

  • 1:10:54 - Did Enoch Go to Heaven?

  • 1:35:27 - The Transfiguration

  • 1:42:08 - The Return of Jesus (1 Thessalonians 4)

  • 1:52:02 - Final Thoughts

Lazarus, Samuel & Near Death Experiences

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 08:06 - The Parable of the Rich Man & Lazarus

  • 16:05 - 5 Important Points

  • 1:13:12 - Putting it Together

  • 1:32:24 - Saul & The Medium of Endor

  • 1:53:07 - Near Death Experiences

Reincarnation & Past Life Regression

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 07:32 - Reincarnation Facts

  • 23:23 - Logical Problems with Reincarnation

  • 41:12 - The Problem of Evil

  • 1:11:09 - Christianity & Reincarnation

  • 1:39:07 - Problems with PLR as a Science

  • 2:12:08 - Problems with PLR Methodology

  • 2:52:23 - Problems with PLR Results

  • 2:59:17 - Final Thoughts

Answering 7 Challenge Verses About Heaven

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 07:44 - 2 Corinthians 5:1-5

  • 35:23 - 2 Corinthians 5:6-9

  • 53:14 - Philippians 1:21-26

  • 1:03:43 - 1 Thessalonians 4:13-16

  • 1:14:18 - 1 Thessalonians 5:9-10

  • 1:22:39 - Hebrews 12:1

  • 1:33:40 - John 14:2-3

  • 1:49:20 - Final Thoughts

© 2025 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture