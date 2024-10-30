The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Book of Ecclesiastes

This page contains narrations of the Book of Ecclesiastes. The ESV (English Standard Version) of the bible was used.

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Chapters 1-12 (Full Narration)

0:00
-42:32

Chapter 1

0:00
-3:14

Chapter 2

0:00
-4:57

Chapter 3

0:00
-3:59

Chapter 4

0:00
-3:03

Chapter 5

0:00
-3:49

Chapter 6

0:00
-2:40

Chapter 7

0:00
-4:34

Chapter 8

0:00
-3:37

Chapter 9

0:00
-3:59

Chapter 10

0:00
-3:10

Chapter 11

0:00
-2:23

Chapter 12

0:00
-3:01

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