Embark on an adventure to discover what truly matters in life. This simple book and program uses visual metaphors and a progressive journey to guide you through the most important aspects of developing gratitude in your life, as well as reconnecting to the source of that gratitude, which is God. By offering actionable, detailed guidance along with practical resources, this easy read provides not only an insightful experience into the timeless things - but support for a new way to live.

On this page you will find all of the relevant information for this program as well as access the free audiobook recordings (below).

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

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The Gratitude Map Bundle

This program has audio recordings, a book, workbook and beautiful poster available designed to work together to help you maximize these powerful lessons for the journey ahead. All of the physical materials have been put into a bundle for purchase at a discount in the Dance of Life Podcast Merch Store.

The Gratitude Map Audiobook Recordings

Below are the recordings in order of the 7 chapters of the book. It is encouraged to spend time reflecting or using the workbook in between these recordings rather than listening to them one after another all the way through.

Introduction

0:00 -19:30

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A Fateful Message

0:00 -53:16

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Finding True North

0:00 -37:06

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The Swamp: Inherent Nature

0:00 -28:12

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The Swamp: Preoccupation

0:00 -18:11

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The Swamp: Desensitization

0:00 -18:07

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The Swamp: Fatigue

0:00 -22:55

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The Swamp: Scarcity

0:00 -19:57

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The Swamp: Complaining

0:00 -21:04

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The Swamp: Attachment

0:00 -24:26

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The Swamp: Cynicism

0:00 -24:28

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Invest in Yourself

0:00 -9:31

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Do Creative Stuff

0:00 -7:51

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Go Outside

0:00 -5:08

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Care for Plants & Pets

0:00 -4:26

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Pray

0:00 -5:05

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Acknowledge Others

0:00 -4:43

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Make Gratitude Lists

0:00 -10:43

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Do Something for Someone

0:00 -4:17

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Re-Frame

0:00 -8:49

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Be Spontaneous

0:00 -10:02

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Finding That Little Something

0:00 -12:56

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Fasting

0:00 -7:12

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Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: The Sabbath

0:00 -20:09

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The Secret Weapon

0:00 -1:16:53

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The 3 Pillars

0:00 -23:00

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The Science of Gratitude

0:00 -13:13

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