The Gratitude Map
Embark on an adventure to discover what truly matters in life. This simple book and program uses visual metaphors and a progressive journey to guide you through the most important aspects of developing gratitude in your life, as well as reconnecting to the source of that gratitude, which is God. By offering actionable, detailed guidance along with practical resources, this easy read provides not only an insightful experience into the timeless things - but support for a new way to live.
On this page you will find all of the relevant information for this program as well as access the free audiobook recordings (below).
If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:
The Gratitude Map Bundle
This program has audio recordings, a book, workbook and beautiful poster available designed to work together to help you maximize these powerful lessons for the journey ahead. All of the physical materials have been put into a bundle for purchase at a discount in the Dance of Life Podcast Merch Store.
The Gratitude Map Audiobook Recordings
Below are the recordings in order of the 7 chapters of the book. It is encouraged to spend time reflecting or using the workbook in between these recordings rather than listening to them one after another all the way through.
Introduction
A Fateful Message
Finding True North
The Swamp: Inherent Nature
The Swamp: Preoccupation
The Swamp: Desensitization
The Swamp: Fatigue
The Swamp: Scarcity
The Swamp: Complaining
The Swamp: Attachment
The Swamp: Cynicism
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Invest in Yourself
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Do Creative Stuff
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Go Outside
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Care for Plants & Pets
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Pray
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Acknowledge Others
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Make Gratitude Lists
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Do Something for Someone
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Re-Frame
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Be Spontaneous
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Finding That Little Something
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: Fasting
Creating a Daily Gratitude Practice: The Sabbath
The Secret Weapon
The 3 Pillars
The Science of Gratitude
Got questions? F.E.N.N.E.C. is my premier AI companion, trained on over 1000+ hours of my content and built with 3 learning modes. He is a perfect match to help you learn like a pro and also get specific answers from my library as if I was answering your questions. Plus he never sleeps :) You can check him out below: