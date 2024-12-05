Throughout history many groups have claimed to be favored by God and therefore have exclusive rights to His plan of salvation. In the modern era, we see three major Israelite groups that embody this spirit of harlotry: Zionist Israel, Black Hebrew Israelism and White Israelism. In today’s presentation we will reveal why all of these movements are wrong by using scripture and history, and we will see a common Satanic thread that links them to the ultimate agenda of the Beast.

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The Israelite Psyop: Harlot Daughters of Babylon

The Israelite Psyop: Zionist Israel

The Israelite Psyop: The Gospel

The Israelite Psyop: Black Israelism

The Israelite Psyop: White Israelism

The Israelite Psyop: Epilogue

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