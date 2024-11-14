The King James Only Psyop

The King James bible is undoubtedly one of the most influential translations in history, yet today there are those that insist it is the only “true” translation. Since the 17th century, this tradition has evolved into what is today a movement with a legacy of bad fruits, pseudoscience and a spirit of division. In this comprehensive documentary you will learn why the KJV Only movement is not only wrong, but guided by the same legalistic spirit as other works of the enemy.

There are a total of 8 videos in this series, listed in order.

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Why King James Onlyism is a Psyop

Textus Receptus

Textual Criticism

Fennec Fox Study Skills

How We Got the Bible

Elephants in the Room

Number Games

Epilogue

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