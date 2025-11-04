The Last Decade (2024-2034)

In 2031 we will have arrived at the 2000th anniversary of the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ. Today the world around us has grown increasingly delusional, and many of the bible’s warnings have been fulfilled. Is it possible that we are living in the last decade? A deep analysis of history reveals a startling truth: there are more significant anniversaries in the period of 2024-2034 than probably at any other time in history, a telling sign that perhaps we are indeed at the end of time.

Click here to get the End Times Prophetic Timeline discussed in the video.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

The Last Decade